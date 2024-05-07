Apple iPad Air (2024) with M2 chip, Apple Pencil support launched: Check features, specs, India price

Apple has introduced a new iPad Air 2024 at its ‘Let Loose’ event. The highlights of the iPad Air 2024 include an M2 chipset, a camera on the longer edge of the display, support for Apple Pencil, landscape stereo audio and a new Magic keyboard.

This is iPad Air’s first update since 2022 when it was launched with an M1 chipset. This time, the new models come with bigger displays, more powerful chipsets and support for iPad Pro accessories like Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Apple iPad Air 2024 India pricing

Apple iPad Air comes in two size variants: 11-inch and 13-inch. In terms of colours, it will be available in Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Grey colour variants. The 11-inch iPad costs Rs 59,990 for 128GB of storage, and the 13-inch iPad starts at Rs 79,990.

It will be available for purchase in India from Apple Store starting May 15.

In terms of accessories, the newly launched Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the new iPad Air. It is available for Rs 11,900. Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for Rs 7,900. The new Magic Keyboard can be purchased for Rs 29,900 for the new 11-inch iPad Air, and Rs 33,900 for the new 13-inch iPad Air, with layouts for over 30 languages.

Apple iPad Air 2024 specifications, features

Just like the predecessors, the new iPad Air models feature a Liquid Retina Display. This time around the company has shifted the 12MP front-facing camera to the longer edge of the tablet for the first time. It is powered by the M2 chipset which, as claimed by the company, is 50 per cent faster than the M1 chipset. When compared to the A14 Bionic, the new iPad Air shows a performance enhancement of three times. It also offers up to 1TB of internal storage.

The new iPad Air 2024 also comes with support for landscape stereo audio and supports Apple Pencil. The iPad Pro 2024 comes with an Apple Pencil hover feature that was earlier available just on the Pro model. It allows users to preview and switch between tools and controls in supported apps on the iPad. The new iPad Air also comes with a new magic keyboard and a touch ID. It also features a Type-C port for charging. The speakers also support spatial audio now.

