Apple iPhone 12 gets faster 15W Qi2 wireless charging support with iOS 17.4 update

Apple has recently rolled out its latest iOS 17.4 update, and while compliance with the new EU Digital Markets Act stole the spotlight, there's another exciting revelation tucked away in this software upgrade.

A notable enhancement comes in the form of support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard. Following rigorous testing by Macworld, it has been confirmed that iPhones within the 12 series, when equipped with iOS 17.4, can now wirelessly charge at an impressive 15W when magnetically connected to a Qi2 charger that is not Apple's MagSafe.

This development marks a significant leap from the previous 7.5W limitation in similar charging scenarios. Interestingly, this feature had previously been extended to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models with the release of iOS 17.2 in December. Now, the iPhone 12 lineup joins the party.

The Qi2 standard, which boasts improved wireless charging efficiency and magnetic alignment support, was recently introduced. Notably, Apple's involvement as a "steering member" of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the body responsible for the Qi standards, suggests a clear inspiration from Apple's own MagSafe technology.

With this update, iPhone 12 users gain the flexibility to utilise non-MagSafe-certified Qi2 wireless chargers, achieving the same 15W charging capability previously exclusive to MagSafe-certified options.