Apple iPhone 14 price drop alert! How to get latest iPhone at Rs 51,900

Apple iPhone 14 has received a price cut on Flipkart. The smartphone is selling at a discounted price just months after its launch. The discount wasn’t available even during the Diwali sales. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device for as low as Rs 51,900 which is Rs 28,000 lower than the original price of Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 14 Offer

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) sells at a price of Rs 77,400, a flat discount of Rs 2,500. This can further be reduced by up to Rs 5,000 using HDFC credit and debit cards using Non-EMI transactions. You get a price of Rs 72,400 after this discount. Flipkart is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 which can be added to the existing exchange value of an old smartphone. You can get up to Rs 20,500 off on the price by exchanging an old device. This effectively can bring the price down to Rs 51,900.

To be fair, the exchange value of Rs 20,500 is only applicable to premium smartphones. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro can get a value of Rs 20,000 whereas iPhone 11 owners can get a price cut of Rs 15,000 on the overall cost. The exchange offers are also applicable to Android smartphones. The exchange value for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is Rs 12,450. OnePlus 7T users can get an exchange value of Rs 10,100.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Pricing

Apple iPhone 14 is selling at the best price since its launch in September. The company has started producing the Apple iPhone 14 in Indian factories. This has enabled sellers to offer impressive discounts when compared to the Pro-models including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 14 Specs

Apple iPhone 14 comes with the A15 Bionic chipset which also powers the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Most of the hardware is the same as the iPhone 13 but iPhone 14 users will get features like Crash Detection and a new Photonic Engine that allows better low-light processing in images.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the latest models in Apple's iPhone lineup. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch OLED display while the iPhone 14 Plus, boasts a larger 6.7-inch screen.

