Apple iPhone 14 Series launch soon in India? Check expected price, launch event date, other details

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 14 next month, much earlier than expected. The company is also likely to unveil four new iPhone models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. New iPhones are likely to be launched in September. Besides this, Apple may also launch an array of products like iPhones, new Watches and new AirPods.

Apple iPhone 14 expected price

According to several media reports, the iPhone 14 is likely to be priced at par with iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 has a starting price of Rs 79,990. The price of Apple iPhone might vary based on the bank-specific discounts and exchange offers available on various online portals.

Apple iPhone 14 series details

Apple iPhone 14 may have the same design as iPhone 13 series and only its Pro models might get a refresh. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are likely to feature a notch design in the front. One of these might have the same dual rear camera setup just like the iPhone 13 models. All the new iPhone 14 models are rumoured to have a glass back design with aluminium frames just like recent iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 14 likely specifications

Regular iPhone 14 may house a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display and support peak brightness. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumoured to have 6.7-inch display and may support 120Hz refresh rate along with support for LTPO tech. Apple iPhone 14 might be powered by the Bionic A15 chipset which also powers iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to be backed by the new A16 chip.

Apple iPhone 14 to be made in India or not?

Reports also suggest that Apple will manufacture iPhone 14 locally in India within two months of its official release in China or by Diwali. This, however, is not the first time an iPhone will be indigenously manufactured as iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are already manufactured inside the country. iPhones are manufactured by three manufacturers inside India – Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.

