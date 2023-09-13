Apple iPhone 15 India Launch: How to get up to Rs 67,800 as exchange bonus on new iPhone 15 series

Apple iPhone 15 series that includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. If you are planning to buy any of the new iPhone 15 models by exchanging your present handset, Apple will give you an exchange bonus of up to Rs 67,800.

Apple states, “With Trade In, you can get a great value in exchange for your current device and apply it towards a purchase today. And you can do it all online (iPhone) or at any Apple Store (iPhone, Mac notebooks, iPad and Apple Watch). If your device isn’t eligible for credit, we’ll help you recycle it for free. It’s a win-win for you and the planet.”

Check out the steps that you can take to trade in your device.

How Apple trade-in program works?

1. To exchange your current device for a new one, all you need to do is answer a few questions regarding your current handset while purchasing the latest iPhone models. You will get an estimated trade-in value. If you are convinced with it, you can apply for instant credit towards your purchase.

2. You will then receive a date and time for your doorstep delivery and trade-in exchange. The handing over of new iPhone and exchanging of the old device will be done at the same time. The courier will inspect your device and run a quick diagnostics. Buyers are advised to reset their device before that. The inspection will be regarding physical condition of the touchscreen, enclosure or back glass, and camera lenses, front and back camera functionality, battery wear and tear, storage capacity, performance speed, Wi-Fi and mobile functionality.

3. Once the verification is done, you will get your new iPhone. However, if the verification shows that the condition of old device is not as described, buyers will have to pay the difference between the trade-in credit that you had received and the revised value of the device to still make the purchase.

Notably, this service is available in limited metropolitan cities in India, hence you will have to enter your pin code while making the purchase to check for the same.

How much exchange bonus will you get for your current iPhone

Apple iPhone exchange bonus

How much exchange bonus will you get for your current Android smartphone

Apple Android exchange bonus

