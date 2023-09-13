iPhone at a bargain: Apple drops prices on older iPhones alongside iPhone 15 release

Apple officially revealed its iPhone 15 series during the 'Wonderlust' event this past Tuesday. Alongside these announcements, Apple has also made changes to the prices of older iPhone models, while discontinuing some entirely.

Here are the specifics regarding the iPhones that have received price reductions.

Model Variant Old Price New Price iPhone 14 128 GB Rs 79,900 Rs 69,900 iPhone 14 256 GB Rs 89,900 Rs 79,900 iPhone 14 512 GB Rs 109,900 Rs 99,900 iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB Rs 99,900 Rs 89,900 iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB Rs 89,900 Rs 79,900 iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB Rs 119,900 Rs 109,000 iPhone 13 128 GB Rs 69,900 Rs 59,900 iPhone 13 256 GB Rs 79,900 Rs 69,900 iPhone 13 512 GB Rs 99,900 Rs 89,900

The new prices represent a reduction from their original launch prices, making them more accessible to users. Please note that these prices apply to the official Apple website/stores, and the selling prices on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart may differ. If you've been considering a price drop for older iPhones, now is an opportune time to make a purchase.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launched in India: Check price, offers

The upcoming Dussera/Diwali sales on these platforms are likely to further reduce prices.

Discontinued iPhones following the iPhone 15 launch

In addition to the price adjustments, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and previous generation Non-Pro/Pro models. While these products are currently not listed on the Apple website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and others may still have these products available for sale from their existing inventory. Rest assured, the older iPhone models will continue to receive software updates, so if you intend to purchase these discontinued models, there's no need to worry.

iPhone 15 Series: What's New

This iteration introduces significant improvements in terms of performance, camera capabilities, and overall design. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a Titanium frame and are powered by the new A17 Pro 3nm chipset. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models have adopted the Dynamic Island design from the iPhone 14 Pro models and are equipped with a 48MP camera sensor.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Chandrayaan-3 poised to unlock future energy source on the moon; know all about it