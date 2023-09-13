iPhone at a bargain: Apple drops prices on older iPhones alongside iPhone 15 release

Apple officially revealed its iPhone 15 series during the 'Wonderlust' event this past Tuesday. Alongside these announcements, Apple has also made changes to the prices of older iPhone models, while discontinuing some entirely.
Here are the specifics regarding the iPhones that have received price reductions.
|Model
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|iPhone 14
|128 GB
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 69,900
|iPhone 14
|256 GB
|Rs 89,900
|Rs 79,900
|iPhone 14
|512 GB
|Rs 109,900
|Rs 99,900
|iPhone 14 Plus
|128 GB
|Rs 99,900
|Rs 89,900
|iPhone 14 Plus
|256 GB
|Rs 89,900
|Rs 79,900
|iPhone 14 Plus
|512 GB
|Rs 119,900
|Rs 109,000
|iPhone 13
|128 GB
|Rs 69,900
|Rs 59,900
|iPhone 13
|256 GB
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 69,900
|iPhone 13
|512 GB
|Rs 99,900
|Rs 89,900
The new prices represent a reduction from their original launch prices, making them more accessible to users. Please note that these prices apply to the official Apple website/stores, and the selling prices on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart may differ. If you've been considering a price drop for older iPhones, now is an opportune time to make a purchase.
The upcoming Dussera/Diwali sales on these platforms are likely to further reduce prices.
Discontinued iPhones following the iPhone 15 launch
In addition to the price adjustments, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and previous generation Non-Pro/Pro models. While these products are currently not listed on the Apple website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and others may still have these products available for sale from their existing inventory. Rest assured, the older iPhone models will continue to receive software updates, so if you intend to purchase these discontinued models, there's no need to worry.
iPhone 15 Series: What's New
This iteration introduces significant improvements in terms of performance, camera capabilities, and overall design. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a Titanium frame and are powered by the new A17 Pro 3nm chipset. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models have adopted the Dynamic Island design from the iPhone 14 Pro models and are equipped with a 48MP camera sensor.
