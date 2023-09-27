Apple iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro: Which is a better purchase?

Apple iPhone 15 series that includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is now available for purchase in India. While many are confused which model is the best one to buy, our Tech Editor Aayush Ailawadi has simplified it for you. On being asked by a viewer about the smarter choice between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, in our weekly Ask Aayush segment, Ailawadi revealed the best choice out of the two models and why.

Apple iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro

Ailawadi believes that the differentiating factors between the Pro models and the standard models are what is under the hood-the hardware. Other than that, the software experience is consistent across the lineup.

He stated, “The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is still not as superior as the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year, which comes with a better camera system. The Pro lineup now comes with a titanium build that makes it more durable. It is lighter and hopefully a little less of a fingerprint magnet.”

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max buyers in India can take a flight to Dubai, buy the phone and still save Rs 24,000

The iPhone 15 comes with last year's flagship chip i.e. A16 Bionic which is quite capable and competent. He added, “I think the iPhone 15, if you're into more pop colours, gives you better options. There's the new pink that everyone's been talking about. But the Pro and Pro Max come in slightly dull and more titanium metallic finishes. Honestly it’s a matter of choice when it comes to look and feel.”

Ailawadi says that it makes a lot of difference as to which country you are purchasing the device from. This time, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are made in India, but are far more expensive than in the US. He explained, “If you're buying the iPhone in the US., and are willing to stretch your budget by $100-200, you could get yourself a Pro model over a standard iPhone 15. You could get a top dollar product with all the bells and whistles including better camera, better build and better processor.”

For buyers eyeing the new iPhone 15, Ailawadi mentions, “iPhone 15 is a good investment, given it comes with last year's flagship feature, which is Dynamic Island. That is something which you must consider as it gives a flagship experience. But if iPhone 15 versus iPhone 15 Pro is your dilemma here in India, then iPhone 15 is a better value for money proposition.”

Also Read:

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launched in India: Check price, offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 11 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro and more