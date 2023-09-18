Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to face delay in delivery due to high demand: Analyst

Apple launched its iPhone 15 series, which includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max last week. The newly launched handsets are now available for pre-order and will go on sale in India on September 22. However, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo announced that because of high demand for the top model, deliveries have been delayed to November in some regions. He stated that iPhone 15 Pro Max production challenges are “more pronounced” than others.

Kuo revealed that the demand of iPhone 15 Pro Max is higher than its predecessor iPhone 14 Pro Max. On the contrary, demand for iPhone 15 Pro is lesser than its predecessor this year. According to him, customers are more interested in the Pro Max model. These Pro models now come with a titanium frame that makes them more durable and lighter.

Surprisingly, demand for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is “roughly on par” with their predecessor. These models now come with upgrades like dynamic island and 48MP primary sensor.

Apple iPhone deliveries usually see a delay every year, but this time the delay is expected to be longer. The delay is expected to happen in the US, specifically, this year.

The new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are available at a starting price of Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively.

On Amazon, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. They will get Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. These offers are applicable for purchases made from Apple online store.

Customers can also get up to Rs 67,800 exchange bonus on their old iPhone and Android models.

