Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Price, benefits, speeds compared

Reliance Jio recently announced AirFiber in India during the Reliance AGM 2023. It is set to be launched on September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This broadband service is categorised as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) communication system. Airtel Xtream AirFiber is another FWA communication system that provides 5G internet services with a simple plug-and-play device.

This service allows users to set it up themselves, without needing assistance from company representatives. Designed for homes and offices, these systems will also avoid the hassle of wires.

Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Price, availability

Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available at a price of Rs 7,733 in India. This price includes 6-month Xstream AirFiber and a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500. Notably, this service is available in just Delhi and Mumbai.

Jio AirFiber price is yet to be announced on September 19 i.e. tomorrow. A report by ET reveals that it is likely to be priced at Rs 6,000. It added that Jio AirFiber is expected to be 20 per cent cheaper in price as compared to the Airtel Xstream AirFiber. The availability of Jio AirFiber is also under wraps as of now.

Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Speed, benefits

Both AirFiber services offer WiFi 6 support that is much faster than the Wi-Fi 5 in terms of speeds. They also offer better coverage and improved latency. Both services operate via SIM cards so the speeds will depend on the connectivity at the user’s location.

Both Airtel and Jio offer mobile apps that help users connect to their AirFiber services. They can also check the optimal internet spots in the home and link multiple devices at the same time. Users can also set data usage limits for their devices.

Airtel offers 100 Mbps speed for its AirFiber service. On the other hand, Jio is promising 1Gbps 5G speed.

Talking about how AirFiber technology is going to change the connectivity landscape of India, Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint, told Tech Today, “India is consuming the highest amount of data in the world. But our broadband penetration is very low. We have only 1.69 people connected to the fixed broadband penetration for every 100 people. It is highly under-penetrated at 9.1 per cent only. So, what we believe is that the entry of the Jio AirFiber will make it more competitive. In 2022, we had only 80 per cent of the broadband that was based on fiber. Now we believe FWA will start changing things. We think by the year 2028, the cumulative shipments could hit around 50 million.

