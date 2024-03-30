Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus anticipated to unveil with vertical camera layout in late 2024; see photo

Speculations abound as Apple enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the launch of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, slated for the latter half of 2024. Insights gleaned from previous reports suggest that these latest additions to the smartphone series will feature subtle design enhancements.

Fueling the excitement, a leaked image has surfaced, purportedly showcasing cases tailored for the upcoming iPhone 16 models. The snapshot offers a tantalising glimpse into what could lie ahead, following in the footsteps of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Notably, this year's standard models are anticipated to flaunt a vertical pill-shaped layout, a departure from the square camera island with rounded edges characteristic of their predecessors.

Related Articles

The leaked image, shared by tipster Sonny Dickson via X (formerly Twitter), portrays two cases, with the one on the left suggesting a marginally larger size, hinting at its potential compatibility with the iPhone 16 Plus. Conversely, the case on the right is presumed to be tailored for the standard iPhone 16 model. Both cases feature a vertical rear camera bump, accompanied by a plastic cutout for the LED flash nestled adjacent to the camera island.

First Cases for iPhone 16 pic.twitter.com/xCUOldA8I2 — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 29, 2024

While the revised camera arrangement aligns with previous speculations regarding a fresh design direction, whispers in the tech sphere suggest a possible inclusion of a dual rear camera setup in vertical alignment. This purported enhancement is rumoured to facilitate spatial recording, a feature notably absent in the iPhone 15 series due to its diagonal camera layout.

Moreover, industry insiders speculate that Apple's Action button, a hallmark feature of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, is poised to debut across all four models of the iPhone 16 series. The leaked cases further fuel anticipation by showcasing the presence of the Action button on the standard iPhone 16 models, alongside a cutout possibly reserved for the speculated 'Capture' button, slated for release later this year.