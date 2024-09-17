Apple iPhone 16 launch offers: How to buy new iPhone models at a discount

Apple's iPhone 16 series, unveiled at the "It's Glowtime" event on September 9, is now available for pre-order in India. While the new iPhones come with a premium price tag, savvy shoppers can take advantage of several deals and discounts to get their hands on the latest device for less than the launch price.

IndiaiStore Offers

The IndiaiStore website offers attractive deals for those pre-ordering the iPhone 16 series:

Cashback: Get Rs. 5,000 cashback on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus by using credit cards from ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI. The offer also applies to ICICI Bank debit cards.

Exchange Value: Trade in your old smartphone and receive up to Rs. 20,000 in exchange value.

Exchange Bonus: An additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000 is available on select models.

Notably, the highest trade-in value is offered for a good-condition iPhone 13 with 64GB of storage. The iPhone 16 Pro models also offer similar exchange benefits and a cashback of Rs. 4,000.

Apple Store Trade-In

While Apple's official online store doesn't offer cashback, it provides a trade-in program where users can exchange their old smartphones for credit towards a new iPhone. For example, trading in an iPhone 15 Pro could fetch you an exchange value of Rs. 61,500. You can check the trade-in value for your specific device on the Apple Store website by entering its serial number.

Don't Miss Out on the Deals

With these pre-order offers, you can get your hands on the latest iPhone 16 series for a significantly lower price. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of each offer before making a purchase.