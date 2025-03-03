Apple iPhone 16e now available in India: See price, features, and offers

Apple’s latest iPhone 16e is now available for purchase in India, following its recent launch. The device features Apple’s binned A18 chipset, 8GB RAM, and a 48-megapixel primary camera, alongside a USB Type-C port with 18W fast charging. The smartphone is available in three storage configurations and comes in Black and White color options.

iPhone 16e Price and Availability in India

The iPhone 16e price in India starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. Customers can purchase the device via Apple’s official website and authorised resellers across India.

To make the purchase more accessible, Apple is offering no-cost EMI plans starting from Rs. 2,496 per month on its online store. Additionally, authorised resellers like Unicorn and Ingram Micro India are providing cashback offers of Rs. 4,000 on select ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit cards.

For those opting for long-term payment plans, Ingram Micro India has introduced the iPhone for Life program, allowing customers to pay 75% of the cost over 24 months and settle the remaining 25% in the final month. Buyers can also avail themselves of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000.

iPhone 16e Features and Specifications

The iPhone 16e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, boasting a resolution of 1,170x2,532 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Apple’s Ceramic Shield protection. It runs on iOS 18 out-of-the-box and is equipped with Apple’s custom C1 modem for enhanced connectivity.

For photography, the smartphone carries a 48-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera for selfies and video calls. It supports Face ID authentication and will receive Apple Intelligence features in English by early April.

Powering the device is a 3,961mAh battery, supporting 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and weighs 167g.