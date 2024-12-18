Apple iPhone 17: From new design, updated colours and more, here's what we know so far

We're almost 9 months away from Apple's mega launch event, but the rumour mill is already rife with leaks and expectations about the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Design changes, an all-new camera placement, and fresh colours are just some of the big changes that we can expect in the 2025 lineup of iPhones. The iPhone 17 series could be one of the biggest changes to the iPhone lineup since iPhone X in 2017. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 Air

Much of the excitement revolves around a new, slimmer iPhone, which could be called iPhone 17 Air. Notable tipsters and leakers are split between the name - it could be called iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim. However, one thing everyone agrees upon is that the upcoming iPhone series will feature a model that's significantly thinner than the current lineup of devices.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Air could be almost 2mm thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro, which is 8.25mm thick. So, an iPhone 17 "Air" could come in at at around 6.25mm. This would make it Apple's slimmest iPhone to date, surpassing the iPhone 6, which currently holds the title of Apple's slimmest iPhone.

In terms of size, rumours predict that this slim iPhone would be larger than the current dimensions of iPhone 16 Pro but smaller than the Pro Max, coming it at a display size of around 6.6-inches. Certain analysts are also expecting only a singular rear camera setup for the iPhone 17 Air, which could place it lower in the pecking order than the regular iPhone 17.

iPhone 17

Apple is expected to also announce a regular iPhone 17 alongside the iPhone 17 Air. However, rumours suggest that the company could eliminate the Plus model completely, in favour of the slimmer iPhone next year. The base iPhone 17 model is also expected to feature a bigger display, bringing it up from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch, and in line with the current iPhone 16 Pro screen size.

The base iPhone 17 could also benefit from 120Hz ProMotion, which has been restricted to only the Pro models so far. Apple has been widely criticised by users for refraining to give this on an iPhone that demands a premium, which could prompt the company to offer this in 2025.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

This year could mark some of the most significant changes to the Pro lineup. The titanium chassis was introduced in 2023 with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, and was touted as a major upgrade. But it seems like Apple is ditching titanium reverting to aluminium.

The Pro iPhones could also feature a completely redesigned back. If rumours are to be believed, the Pro models could have a dual-panel rear design. The bottom half will remain glass to support wireless charging capabilities, but the top half of the back could be made from aluminum, making it more durable to drops.

With this back redesign, the camera housing is also expected to move. Since the iPhone 11 series, Apple has kept the camera placement and design largely the same - two or three lenses in the top left corner - with the sensor sizes increasing each year. However, iPhone 17 series could have a completely new camera placement, with the sensors being placed horizontally, like the camera placement of the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

A19 Series

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to include an A19 Pro chip, while the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 slim could have the standard A19 chip. None of these chips are expected to be built on the TSMC 2nm architecture, instead continuing with the current 3nm fabrication seen on the iPhone 16 series. But buyers can definitely expect more power, better efficiency and improved battery life with the upgraded chipset.

RAM Upgrades

If early leaks are to be believed, Apple could bump up the RAM capacities next year. The higher-end iPhone 17 Pro models could include 12GB RAM, which would be a 4GB increase over the iPhone 16 Pro models. The standard iPhone 17 model is expected to continue with the current have 8GB RAM configuration.

Pricing and Launch

While it is still very early to call anything, Apple has remained very consistent with its pricing over the past few years. The iPhone 17 could start at around Rs 79,900, whereas the Pro models could start at around Rs 1,19,900.

In terms of the launch window, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025.