Business Today
Apple iPhone is mysteriously shutting down while users are asleep; how to check if your iPhone is affected

iPhone users are reporting that their devices are shutting down automatically at night iPhone users are reporting that their devices are shutting down automatically at night
Apple iPhone users are complaining that their devices are shutting down mysteriously at night and restarting automatically as well. Several users have shared the screenshot of overnight gaps in their battery settings, confirming that the iPhone was off for a certain period of time. The issue has been reported across several iPhones including iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone SE Gen 1 and more. These devices were running on iOS 17 mostly, but one user’s device was running on iOS 15.

9to5Mac reported that users even woke up to iPhone’s passcode screen that pops up after the device is restarted. These iPhones were switched off for a few hours right after their battery reached 100 per cent charge.  

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote “my iPhone 13 shut down last night when it was charging… I have iOS 17.0.3” and shared a screenshot of his battery level graph backing the claims. Another wrote, “My iPhone 13 did shut down at 1AM last night and turned back on right before my alarm. Weird.”

You can also check if your device is facing the same issue by following these simple steps.

  1. Open your iPhone Settings
  2. Go to Battery and scroll down
  3. Tap on the “Last 24 hours” option

If your iPhone was affected by this iOS bug, there will be a gap in the chart of battery usage data hinting that your device was turned off during that time.

Notably, the cause of this issue is unclear as of now and hence it is advised to seek help from Apple Support, in case you notice this problem frequently.

iPhone 15 overheating iOS 17 bug 

Recently, several iPhone 15 Pro users reported issues of their device heating up pretty quickly, especially during charging. Apple acknowledged the issue and later rectified it by rolling out a new iOS 17 update. 

Also Read: 

Top camera phones under Rs 50,000 in India: iPhone 14, Pixel 7, Galaxy S23 FE and more

Tech layoffs to continue as Qualcomm plans to cut jobs after tepid demand

Published on: Oct 13, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
