Apple iPhone-maker Foxconn counters reports of hiring discrimination, says 25% new hires are married women

Apple iPhone manufacturer, Foxconn has addressed concerns regarding its hiring practices. Reports suggested that Foxconn was not hiring married women, sparking controversy. However, Foxconn countered these allegations by claiming that 25 per cent of its recent hires are married women. In an informal note to the government, according to a report by PTI, Foxconn refuted claims of malpractices in hiring.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has requested a detailed report from Tamil Nadu's labour department following an investigative report by Reuters. The aim is to investigate the claims that married women were being excluded from employment at the Foxconn plant. The report had claimed that there was systemic exclusion of married women during the hiring process.

A source from Foxconn revealed that the plant employs about 70 per cent women, making it the largest female employer in India's manufacturing sector. During peak periods, the plant's workforce can reach up to 45,000 employees.

Another concern that was highlighted in the news story was the jewelry worn by married women. To those claims Foxconn claimed that safety protocols require all employees, regardless of gender or religion, to avoid wearing metal while working. This measure is standard across various industries to prevent safety hazards. The company refuted claims that these rules are discriminatory, stating they are crucial for maintaining workplace safety.

Foxconn has claimed that the negative reports likely stem from anecdotal comments by a few individuals who were either not hired or no longer work for the company. They emphasized that these claims do not reflect the company's policies or practices.