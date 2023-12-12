Apple iPhone update: iOS 17.2 with new Journal app and spatial video capture support out now

Apple has officially rolled out its much-anticipated iOS 17.2 update. Among the array of new functionalities, the spotlight shines on the introduction of Apple's new Journal app. This app, announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) back in June, promises a unique approach to documenting life events by leveraging phone data.

The Journal app, primarily centred around health and wellness, aims to prompt users to reflect upon significant and mundane moments in their lives. Despite early testers noting the app's somewhat simplistic interface during the beta phase, its standout feature lies in its capability to identify "Moments" using phone data. By analysing locations visited, images captured, or workouts completed, the app generates tailored writing prompts for users based on these Moments.

Additionally, the update introduces support for spatial video recording, a feature initially unveiled alongside the iPhone 15 in September. This cutting-edge technology involves simultaneous recording from the primary and ultrawide cameras, crafting immersive 3D videos. Although practical applications for this feature may currently be limited, it's optimally designed for playback on the forthcoming Vision Pro headset, slated for release next year.

The iOS 17.2 update packs a host of other features as well. The iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button can now be set for seamless phrase translation, while new Weather widgets and enhancements for the Messages app, including a convenient catch-up button, enhance user experience. Moreover, the update brings Qi2 support to the iPhone 13 and 14, promising faster 15W wireless charging sans the necessity of a MagSafe-branded charger.

Expanding its updates beyond iOS, Apple also made significant strides across its ecosystem. The watchOS 10.2 release empowers Series 9 or Ultra 2 owners to log Health app data using Siri on the Watch, a feat attributed to the on-device Siri capabilities of the S9 chip. Additionally, the tvOS 17.2 update for Apple TV introduces a new sidebar feature for swift profile switching and a revamped TV app.