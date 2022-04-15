Apple is working on new Macs with four M2 chip variants: Reports

Apple has some big plans on the laptop and PC front and have reportedly started work on them already. According to a new report, Apple is testing a number of new Mac models, all of which will be powered by the next generation M2 chipset.

Reports quote developer logs showing that Apple is working on at least nine new Macs that are going to be powered by four new variants of the M2 chipset. Apple’s M2 chip succeeds the M1. The M1 was Apple’s first proprietary processor based on the ARM architecture. After rolling out the Apple M1, Apple has rolled out the M1 Ultra, M1 Max, and the M1 Pro. Reportedly, Apple is working on the M2, the M2 Pro,the M2 Max, and possibly also a M2 Ultra as well.

Of the nine Macs Apple might be working on, there should be a MacBook Air with the M2 chip that will feature an 8 core CPU and a 10 core GPU. There should also be a Mac mini which is going to be powered by a variant of the M2 Pro chip.

Apple is also testing an entry level 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2, and a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and the M2 Max chips. The M2 Max chip is being tipped to feature a 12 core GPU and a 38 core GPU paired with 64GB of internal memory.

According to the report, Apple also has a Mac Pro in the works which should be powered by the M2 Ultra. Apple introduced the M1 Ultra with the Mac Studio recently, the M2 Ultra will be the next iteration. The report points out that the internal testing phase that Apple is currently conducting is a “key step” in the development process so this means that these new PCs might see the light of day very soon. A refresh of some Mac models is on the cards already so what we see might be off this list.

