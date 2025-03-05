Apple launches MacBook Air with M4 chip at a reduced price of ₹99,900

Apple has introduced the latest MacBook Air, now powered by the M4 chip, bringing significant performance improvements, a new 12MP Center Stage camera, and support for multiple external displays. The updated model has both 13" and 15" sizes, and it also comes at a reduced starting price of ₹99,900, down from ₹1,14,900 from its predecessor, making it an even more attractive option for students, professionals, and everyday users.

Thanks to the M4 chip’s 10-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, MacBook Air now gets more power. It also starts at 16GB RAM, another increase from its predecessor which started at 8GB RAM. The M4 chip, which was first seen on the iPad Pro in 2024, can be upgraded to have 32GB of unified memory on the new MacBook Air. Apple still promises 18 hours of battery on a single charge.

New Colour and Design Enhancements

Apple has expanded the MacBook Air’s colour options with the introduction of ‘Sky Blue,’ a metallic light blue shade that joins the existing lineup of Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Other than that, the 2025 model looks exactly like its predecessors, there is no change in the looks.

Expanded Display Support

The updated MacBook Air now supports up to two external 6K displays, an upgrade that will appeal to multitaskers and professionals who rely on extended screen space.

Pricing and Availability

The 13" MacBook Air with M4 chip with 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage starts at ₹99,900.

The 15" variant's base configurations include a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It starts at ₹1,24,900 - a ₹10,000 reduction from the 15" M3 MacBook Air.

Pre-orders for the MacBook Air are now open and the device will be available starting 12 March.