Apple launches 'Today at Session' to educate users about data protection

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new set of educational resources which are designed with the intention to help users take control of their data, in celebration of Data Privacy Day.

The iPhone maker in a blog said, "As threats to the privacy and security of personal information are on the rise, a new Today at Apple session will educate users on how they can safeguard their data." Apple has also partnered with Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed in “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data" to drive more awareness.

How does it work?

The new features will activate on January 28. A new Today at Apple session, “Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone,” will explore features including Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys. In this session, attendees will learn how they can customize each feature based on their individual privacy preferences. This session will be 30 minutes long and free for all.

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features,” said Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing said in the blog.

Apple also demonstrated how the session will work along with how private data remains safe through a short film. Apple describes it as, "The whimsical short film “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data” invites users to follow Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed through his average day, explaining how bad actors misuse data — and how Apple works to keep his personal information safe."

We believe privacy is a fundamental human right. We work tirelessly to build privacy into every product and feature from the ground up. This Data Privacy Day, we're also launching a new Today at Apple session to help users learn how to protect their data. https://t.co/gqQKfLfNTS — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 24, 2023

This comes after two iOS developers and researchers, in November challenged Apple over its security practices. According to a series of tweets by Mysk, Apple tracks users' activity on Apple App Store on iPhones through 'Directory Services Identifier' or DSLD. Researchers point out that Apple's own Device Analytics and Privacy forum states the company does not collect information that identifies you personally. The DSID is seemingly associated with a user's name, email, and any data linked to the iCloud account.

In a tweet, Mysk explains, "This means that your detailed behaviour when browsing apps on the App Store is sent to Apple and contains the ID needed to link the data to you. We showed the extensive details that the App Store sends to Apple in this video". The research team even adds that there's no way to hide the DSID from Apple, and the analytics data is directly linked to you.