Apple Maps expands reach with public beta on the web; see details

Apple is breaking free from the confines of its walled garden, at least when it comes to navigation. The company has launched a public beta of Apple Maps on the web, allowing users to access its mapping service directly from their desktop or mobile browser.

Previously accessible on the web only through third-party integrations and developer workarounds, the official launch of Apple Maps on the web marks a significant milestone for the service. Available at beta.maps.apple.com, the web version offers a similar feature set to its iOS counterpart.

Users can get driving and walking directions, explore points of interest, view ratings and reviews, and even order food directly from the Maps interface. Apple promises further enhancements, including the addition of its immersive "Look Around" feature, in the coming months.

"You can do most of what you can do in the iOS version of the app, including view guides, order food directly from Maps, explore cities, and get information about businesses," Apple stated in its announcement. "Apple says it’s going to launch additional features, like Look Around, in the coming months."

Currently, the web-based Apple Maps beta (https://beta.maps.apple.com) is limited to English and supports a limited number of browsers and platforms:

Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad

Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs

Apple has confirmed plans to expand language support, browser compatibility, and platform availability in the future.

This move comes at a time when competition in the digital mapping space is heating up. While Google Maps has long enjoyed a dominant position with its browser-based accessibility, open-source alternatives are emerging as contenders.

The Overture Maps Foundation, backed by industry giants like Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, recently released its first public mapping dataset, providing developers with a royalty-free alternative for building mapping features into their applications.

With its official foray into the web, Apple Maps is poised to challenge Google's dominance and capture a larger share of the navigation market.