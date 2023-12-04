Apple might be working on its own in-house 6G modems for future iPhones

Apple is rumoured to have been working on its own 6G network after it posted job listings for Cellular Platform Architect, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The concerned person was designated to lead the design of a 6G reference architecture. Since Apple has a way of making things in-house, like lightning port, silicone chipsets and so on, there is a probability that the tech giant is working on its own 6G network.

Earlier, Apple was working on its 5G modem to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm, however, it is still facing challenges in that department. Despite the differences between the two companies, the Apple, back in September 2023 renewed its lease with Qualcomm. It will continue to supply Apple with 5G modems for iPhones until 2026.

It was previously reported by MacRumours that Apple was discontinuing its in-house 5G modem after several failed attempts. However, Gurman states that Apple has shifted its focus to 6G now. According to Gurman, Apple is hurrying up to develop 6G modem so that it doesn’t have to depend on Qualcomm for the component. He stated, “The two companies have feuded over the years and Apple really doesn’t want to rely on Qualcomm for this vital iPhone part.”

Developing its own 6G modem will be financially beneficial for Apple in a long run and it will even give the company more control over its technology. However, Gurman says that if the company is not successful in making it, it will be a big failure. Gurman clarified that the 6G technology is not expected to come before 2030.

In other news, Apple has recently rolled out a security patch for iPhones, iPads and Macs due to privacy concerns. With the new update, Apple has resolved vulnerabilities in WebKit, the browser engine powering Safari and more apps. The vulnerabilities could let hackers implant malicious code including spyware onto users’ device.

Regarding this issue, Apple stated in its security advisories, "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1," pinpointing the iPhone software released on October 11.

