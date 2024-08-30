Apple, Nvidia in talks to invest in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, potentially valuing company over $100 billion

Apple and Nvidia are reportedly in talks to invest in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, as part of a new fundraising round. This round could potentially value OpenAI at over $100 billion, according to media reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is exploring the possibility of joining the funding round, while Bloomberg News indicated Nvidia’s potential involvement. This comes after news that Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm, is planning to invest around $1 billion in OpenAI, leading the current fundraising efforts.

OpenAI has become increasingly integral to Apple’s AI strategy. In June, Apple introduced OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, to its devices under the initiative called “Apple Intelligence.” Additionally, Apple is reportedly set to gain an observer role on OpenAI’s board, highlighting the deepening relationship between the two companies.

Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest investor with over $10 billion already committed, is also expected to participate in this new funding round. However, the specific amounts that Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft are planning to invest have not been disclosed.

OpenAI’s rising valuation is a result of the intense competition in the AI sector, which intensified after the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. This launch spurred companies across various industries to pour billions into AI technology to stay competitive. Earlier this year, OpenAI was valued at $80 billion following a tender offer led by Thrive Capital, where the firm sold existing shares.

