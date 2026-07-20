Apple One, Apple Music gets costlier in India; Individual plan now starts at…

After hardware, Apple is now increasing the prices of its ecosystem services in India. The revised subscription rates have gone live across Apple's platforms, including Apple Music's Individual, Family, and Student tiers alongside Apple One bundles. The price hike comes less than two months after Apple revised prices for Apple Music.

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If you already pay for Apple services, here’s how much you’ll have to pay after the latest price hike.

Apple Music, Apple One price hike in India

After the latest price hike, Apple Music subscription prices have been increased by Rs. 20 to Rs. 139 per month for the individual plan. The Student plan has also received a Rs. 10 hike, taking its monthly cost to Rs. 69. The Family plan has received the largest price increase among all Apple Music subscription tiers.

The Family plan has received a significant price increase among all Apple Music subscription tiers. Its monthly price has gone up from Rs. 179 to Rs. 229, an increase of Rs. 50, showcasing a 28% hike.

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However, despite a price hike, the plan's features will remain the same: It can be shared with up to six family members using Apple's Family Sharing feature. Each member will get their own account that will include a separate music library, personalised song recommendations, and their own playlists and listening history.

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Alongside Apple Music, the tech giant has also increased prices for all Apple One subscription bundles in India. Apple One Individual now costs Rs 195 per month, up from Rs 175. Apple One Family price increased to Rs 365 per month from Rs 445. Lastly, Apple One Premier now costs Rs 595, up from Rs 499.

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Apple One combines multiple Apple services under a single subscription, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage. Users can also choose different storage options and service combinations, with pricing varying based on the selected plan.

Furthermore, the latest price hikes are not limited to India, as similar increases have been reported in the US, the UK, and several European markets. Apple has yet to officially comment on the revised Apple Music and Apple One pricing.