Apple partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite connectivity to iPhones in US

In a landmark collaboration, Apple has partnered with SpaceX and T-Mobile to bring Starlink’s satellite connectivity to iPhones in the US, enabling texting via satellite in areas without cellular coverage. The feature according to various reports and T-Mobile's website, introduced through the iOS 18.3 update released this week, marks a significant expansion of Apple’s satellite communication capabilities, previously limited to emergency services through its Globalstar partnership.

Beta Launch and Functionality

iPhones running iOS 18.3 are eligible to test Starlink's direct-to-cell coverage. T-Mobile has initiated a limited beta program, inviting select iPhone users to test the Starlink integration. Participants received a message stating: "You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere". The beta currently supports iPhone 14 and later models, with rumours suggesting future integration for the Apple Watch Ultra.

Initially, the service will support satellite text messaging, with plans to expand to voice and data capabilities in the future. Unlike Apple’s existing Emergency SOS feature - which requires users to manually align their iPhones with satellites - the Starlink service operates automatically, even when the device is in a pocket.

Starlink's Direct-to-Cell Technology

Starlink's direct-to-cell service operates by equipping its low Earth orbit satellites with advanced eNodeB modems, effectively transforming them into cell towers in space. This setup allows for seamless integration with existing LTE phones without the need for additional hardware, firmware updates, or specialized applications. Users can access text, voice, and data services wherever there's a clear view of the sky.

Future Roadmap

T-Mobile aims to expand the beta to more users in February, with a full public launch expected later in 2025. Meanwhile, SpaceX is exploring partnerships with global carriers to extend Starlink’s reach beyond the US.

Apple and SpaceX reportedly began discussions as early as 2022, following Musk’s public interest in collaborating with the tech giant. The FCC granted conditional approval for testing in November 2023, with trials later conducted in hurricane-affected areas of North Carolina to demonstrate emergency utility. Notably, Apple omitted Starlink details from iOS 18.3’s official release notes, keeping the update under wraps until beta users received notifications.