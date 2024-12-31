Kyivstar partners with Elon Musk's Starlink for direct-to-cell satellite connectivity by 2025

Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has entered into a landmark agreement with Elon Musk’s Starlink to introduce direct-to-cell satellite connectivity, according to a statement from its parent company, VEON. The deal positions Ukraine as one of the first nations to adopt this innovative technology, and the first conflict zone where it will be deployed.

The direct-to-cell technology enables smartphones to connect directly to satellites in orbit, functioning like a space-based cell tower. This system is designed to ensure seamless phone signals without relying on traditional ground infrastructure.

Kyivstar plans to roll out messaging functionality using the service in the fourth quarter of 2025, with voice and data capabilities expected to follow in later stages.

The collaboration underscores Starlink’s ongoing role in Ukraine, where the satellite broadband firm has already been instrumental in maintaining internet access during the ongoing conflict. Kyivstar’s adoption of direct-to-cell services could enhance connectivity in remote and war-affected areas, bolstering communications infrastructure where it is most needed.

Starlink launched its first batch of satellites equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities earlier this year. In addition to Ukraine, the technology has been introduced in countries including the United States, Japan, and New Zealand.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of increasing Russian efforts to jam Starlink signals in Ukraine, which began intensifying in 2022. Despite these challenges, Starlink has remained a critical asset for Ukraine’s military and civilian communications.

The deal also aligns with Elon Musk’s growing engagement in global politics. Last month, Musk participated in a call between President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reaffirming his commitment to supplying Starlink satellites to Ukraine.

While financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, Kyivstar and Starlink’s partnership is set to make Ukraine a pioneer in direct-to-cell satellite connectivity. This breakthrough technology could transform communication in conflict zones and remote regions, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity in the face of infrastructure challenges.