Apple rolls out iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 with new AI features and bug fixes

Apple has officially released iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 this week, marking the third major update to its iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 software since their launch last year. The update arrives six weeks after iOS 18.2, bringing a mix of new AI-powered features, improvements to notifications, and several bug fixes for iPhones and iPads.

The software is now available for download on compatible iPhones and iPads via Settings > General > Software Update. For older iPads that are not eligible for iPadOS 18, Apple has also rolled out iPadOS 17.7.4 as a separate update.

Key Features in iOS 18.3

1. Enhanced Visual Intelligence (iPhone 16 Models Only)

Apple has expanded its AI-driven Visual Intelligence capabilities for the latest iPhone 16 lineup. These include:

Event Detection: Users can now scan posters or flyers using Camera Control to automatically add events to the Calendar app

Plant and Animal Recognition: The system can now identify plants and animals in real time.

2. Refined Notification Summaries (iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Apple is tweaking how Notification Summaries work:

Easier Management: Users can now adjust settings directly from the Lock Screen.

New Styling: Summarized notifications will now appear in italicized text with a glyph to distinguish them from regular notifications.

Temporary Removal of AI Summaries: Apple has paused AI-generated notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps after concerns about misleading alerts. The feature is expected to return in a future update.

3. Calculator App Gets a Handy New Trick

Apple has updated the Calculator app to allow users to repeat the last mathematical operation simply by tapping the equals sign again.

4. Additional Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

• Siri Keyboard Bug Fixed: The keyboard will no longer disappear when initiating a typed Siri request.

• Apple Music Playback Issue Resolved: Audio playback will now properly stop when the app is closed, instead of running until the song ends.

What’s Next? iOS 18.4 in the Works

Apple is expected to release the iOS 18.4 beta soon, which could introduce new Apple Intelligence (AI) features for Siri, enhancing its ability to understand context and execute tasks more efficiently.

For users eager to upgrade to iOS 18.3, the update is now available over-the-air. As always, some features may be limited by region or device compatibility.