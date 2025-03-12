Apple planning a major visual overhaul of iOS 19, macOS 16 in 2025: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing a major overhaul of its iOS, iPadOS, and macOS operating systems, marking the most significant visual redesign in over a decade. According to a report from Bloomberg, the upcoming iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 updates are expected to introduce revamped icons, menus, and system elements aimed at simplifying navigation and creating a more cohesive experience across Apple devices.

Biggest Redesign Since iOS 7 and macOS 11

The redesign would be the most substantial since iOS 7 was launched in 2013 and macOS 11 (Big Sur) debuted in 2020. Citing anonymous sources familiar with Apple's plans, Bloomberg reports that the changes are intended to modernise the user interface and encourage users to upgrade from older devices.

The redesign will reportedly take inspiration from visionOS, the operating system used in Apple's Vision Pro headset. This could mean the introduction of rounder app icons, improved gesture controls, and enhanced visual depth through updated shadows and window effects. The goal is to create a more unified look and feel across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms.

What to Expect from iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16

While specific details remain under wraps, the redesigned software updates are expected to include:

Redesigned icons and menus: A refreshed, more modern look aligned with visionOS aesthetics.

More intuitive navigation: Streamlined controls and improved consistency across devices.

Deeper AI integration: Enhanced Apple Intelligence features embedded into system functions.

Strategic Shift Amid Falling iPhone Sales

The overhaul comes at a time when Apple is looking to reinvigorate its product lineup following a 1% dip in iPhone sales during the holiday quarter. The delayed rollout of an advanced AI-powered Siri has also raised concerns about Apple's competitive position in the AI race.

The redesign could mark a strategic shift in focus away from AI advancements, positioning the new user experience as a key selling point at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. If accurate, the changes could represent the biggest transformation of Apple's operating systems in over a decade.