Apple plans ‘Special Experience’ event in New York on March 4, fueling launch speculation

Apple Inc. said it will host a “Special Apple Experience” event on March 4 in New York, hinting at a departure from its traditional keynote format and fuelling expectations of new product launches.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. ET (1430 GMT / 7:30 pm IST) and will be accompanied by parallel gatherings in London and Shanghai, the company said.

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Apple typically stages its spring announcements at its Cupertino, California, headquarters. The decision to hold the event in New York and brand it as an “experience” suggests a more interactive format focused on demonstrations.

Industry analysts expect Apple to unveil a range of hardware updates. These could include a new lower-cost iPhone model, widely referred to as the iPhone 17e, aimed at offering flagship-level performance at a more affordable price.

On the computing side, Apple may unveil new M5-powered MacBooks, including updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models featuring the latest silicon. A highly anticipated low-cost laptop powered by the A18 Pro chip, aimed at students and entry-level users, could also debut, along with new iterations of the base iPad and an M4-powered iPad Air.

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AI and software

Beyond hardware, the event is expected to showcase the first beta of iOS 26.4. The update is rumoured to feature a revamped Siri, significantly enhanced by integration with Google’s Gemini AI.

The launch may be livestreamed on the Apple TV app and YouTube, though there has been no official confirmation.