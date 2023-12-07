Apple prepares to launch new iPad, MacBook Air with M3 chip as it struggles with sales: Report

Apple is expected to introduce new devices with its new in-house M3 chipset in early 2024, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He also suggested that the tech giant is likely to introduce new iPad Air, iPad Pro and MacBook Air with the new chip soon. Gurman added that for the first time ever, the iPad Air will be available in two size options. As for the iPad Pro, he revealed that they will come with OLED screens.

This comes at a time when Apple reported a drop in iPad and Mac sales. According to the report, the Mac and iPad, which account for 15 per cent of Apple’s overall revenue, have been hit hard because of consumer tech spending. The iPad took a plunge due to the lack of new models. This was the first time that a new version of the iPad was not launched in a span of one year.

The report suggests that because of a pullback for computers following a boom in pandemic spending, MacBook sales have gone for a toss in the past year. Mac sales fell by 34 per cent in the last quarter to $7.61 billion, while iPad revenue dropped by 10 per cent to $6.44 billion.

With the launch of new models, Apple aims to increase the demand for these devices in the next year. The company is likely to launch new iPad models and accessories by the end of March 2024 along with iPadOS 17.4. The report hints that the upcoming Macs are being developed with macOS 14.3 and might roll out between January and February next year.

In addition to these models, Apple is also expected to launch Vision Pro headset, a new Apple Watch, a new iPad mini, a revamped Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories in 2024.

In other news, Apple is focusing on manufacturing products in India. As per a new report by Financial Times, Apple has asked its component suppliers to source batteries for the upcoming iPhone 16 from India. The company aims to increase its dependency on manufacturing capabilities in India.

Battery manufacturers, including Desay from China and Simplo Technology from Taiwan, have been asked to set up their factories in India. Recently, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced that Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp would manufacture lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cells for Apple iPhones in India.

