Apple refocuses on India, overhauls management to increase sales of iPhones, iPads, other products

In a strategic move to ramp up its presence in India, Apple is reportedly reorganizing its leadership structure to give more focus to the region. Apple is reshuffling its executive line-up to provide more attention to India, not just as a market but also for product manufacturing and development. Additionally, the company will internally track India's sales region independently.

According to a Bloomberg report, this shift comes after the retirement of Hugues Asseman, the former Vice President in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe, and Africa. Asseman will be replaced by Ashish Chowdhary who was the head of India. Chowdhary will be reporting directly to Michael Fenger who is Apple's head of product sales.

Michael Fenger will be one of the two people responsible for Apple sales globally. He, along with Doug Beck, will be reporting directly to Tim Cook.

India has become an essential market for Apple, as seen in the recent record revenue generated from the region despite a 5 per cent decrease in total sales. Key suppliers have also relocated to India, and Apple is working with Foxconn to establish new iPhone production facilities in the country.

In order to capture sales in the competitive premium segment, Apple has established an online store in India and plans to open its first retail outlets later this year.

During his visit to India, CEO Tim Cook emphasized the importance of the Indian market. He also shared the renewed focus on the market during the last earnings call, drawing comparisons to the company's early years in China.

Apple has three significant suppliers in India which include Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron. Currently, the tech giant only produces the non-pro variants in India including the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. China still produces the lion's share of iPhones but India's aggressive plans to expand manufacturing facilities can give the suppliers a major alternative to China.