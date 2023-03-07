Apple launches new vibrant colour option for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

Like every spring, Apple this year too has introduced a new colour to its latest iPhone -- iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and this time the chosen colour is yellow.

This will be in addition to the current variants of black, blue, purple, white, and red. Though the yellow variant adds a beautiful pop of colour it doesn't change anything in the phone's operating system or hardware.

"People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus," said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

Last spring, the company launched a new green color (Alpine green for the Pro models) for the iPhone 13 series, and in 2021, it unveiled a purple colorway for the iPhone 12 series but this time the new colour will not be available for the Pro models.

Devices with the new colour are available for pre-order from March 10 and they will be available starting March 14 in-store and online. It will be available in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage capacities and the price will start at $799, and $899 respectively, in the US.

Along with this, the company is also launching new cases in canary yellow, olive, sky (light blue), and iris (purple) colorways.

The iPhone 14 was globally launched in September last year with its Pro and Pro Max model offering 'Dynamic Island' feature for the first time with upgraded video camera modes like 'Cinematic' and 'Action'.

Read: Apple iPhone maker Foxconn to create 1 lakh jobs in India



Read: Apple dominates top-10 best-selling smartphones list for 2022; check details here