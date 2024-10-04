Apple releases iOS 18.0.1 with critical bug fixes for iPhone 16 lineup; see details

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.0.1, the first official update for iOS 18, bringing key bug fixes, particularly for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. This update follows Apple's decision to pull iPadOS 18 shortly after its release due to issues with M4 iPad Pros. Now, Apple has resolved those issues and has made iPadOS 18.0.1 available for the affected iPad models, according to MacRumors.

iOS 18.0.1: Key Bug Fixes

The iOS 18.0.1 update addresses several problems affecting the iPhone 16 lineup, including:

- Touchscreen unresponsiveness: The update fixes a bug that caused the touchscreens of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models to become temporarily unresponsive in certain situations.

- Camera freeze issue: iOS 18.0.1 resolves a problem with the ultrawide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro, where recording macro mode videos in 4K without HDR could cause the camera to freeze.

- Messages app crash: The Messages app would sometimes quit unexpectedly when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face, a bug that has now been fixed.

- Performance issues: The update also addresses memory allocation problems that were impacting performance on some iPhone models.

Apple is already beta testing iOS 18.1, which will introduce the first set of Apple Intelligence features and is expected to roll out later this month.

iPadOS 18.0.1 Now Available for M4 iPad Pros

After the initial release of iPadOS 18 in September led to bricking issues on some M4 iPad Pros, Apple quickly pulled the update. Now, with the release of iPadOS 18.0.1, the issue has been resolved, and the update is once again available for those devices.

### Additional Updates: watchOS, macOS, and visionOS

In addition to iOS and iPadOS updates, Apple has released new versions of its other operating systems:

- watchOS 11.0.1: Brings minor bug fixes and performance improvements for Apple Watch users.

- macOS Sequoia 15.0.1: Addresses key bugs in the latest macOS update, improving stability and security.

- visionOS 2.0.1: Updates Apple's visionOS with essential bug fixes, enhancing the performance of the Vision Pro.

For details on the security content of these updates, Apple recommends visiting their support page.