Apple releases iOS 18.3.2, iPadOS 18.3.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.3.2 to fix serious security vulnerability

Apple has issued urgent security updates for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, addressing a critical WebKit vulnerability that was actively exploited in targeted attacks. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-24201, allowed malicious web content to escape WebKit’s security sandbox, potentially giving hackers unauthorised access to users’ systems.

This is Apple’s third major security patch this year, highlighting the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks against Apple devices.

The latest updates include crucial fixes for a WebKit security flaw, which affects Safari and other apps that rely on Apple’s browser engine. According to Apple’s security notes:

• The flaw allowed malicious web content to bypass security protections, giving attackers the ability to execute unauthorised code.

• Apple confirmed that hackers exploited this flaw in highly sophisticated attacks, specifically targeting individuals on older iOS versions before iOS 17.2.

• The issue was first addressed in iOS 17.2 (December 2023) but has resurfaced in later software versions, prompting this emergency patch.

Apple urges all users to update their devices immediately to protect against potential attacks.

This update follows a series of emergency patches Apple has released in 2025 to counter major security threats:

• February 2025: iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1 patched a flaw that let attackers disable USB Restricted Mode on locked devices, potentially allowing unauthorised data access.

• January 2025: iOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3 fixed a security hole where malicious apps could gain elevated privileges.

Apple has remained tight-lipped about the specific groups behind these attacks, but security experts suggest they could be linked to state-sponsored hackers or cybercriminal groups targeting high-profile individuals.

To stay protected, Apple users should update their devices as soon as possible:

• iPhone & iPad: Go to Settings > General > Software Update and install iOS 18.3.2 / iPadOS 18.3.2.

• Mac: Open System Settings > General > Software Update to install macOS Sequoia 15.3.2.

These updates are available for all eligible Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Vision Pro (which receives visionOS 2.3.2).

With iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 expected to debut later this year, reports suggest Apple is working on a “dramatic redesign” alongside enhanced security features. The company is also expanding Apple Intelligence capabilities, integrating AI-powered security measures to detect and block sophisticated threats in real time.