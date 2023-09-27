Apple releases macOS Sonoma with iPhone-like widgets; here’s how to download

Apple is infusing a dose of iOS into the Mac today with the release of macOS Sonoma, also known as macOS 14.0. Sonoma introduces several exciting features, including persistent desktop widgets, a fresh iOS-style lock screen, and a game mode that enhances gaming performance on your Mac. The update file weighs in at around 7.7GB, so ensure you have ample storage space before proceeding.

In a pleasant departure from the norm, the Sonoma update arrives just over a week after Apple unveiled iOS 17. While the latest iteration of the iPhone operating system typically follows its iPhone event by a short interval, the next macOS version usually takes about a month longer to roll out.

Sonoma allows you to place iPhone widgets on your Mac without the need to install their corresponding apps. Additionally, it revamps videoconferencing with a feature that lets you superimpose yourself—or just your head—over a presentation, delivering a delightfully quirky touch. The macOS lock screen now mirrors the look of your iPad or iPhone screen, with the exception of a password field instead of a number pad. It certainly would be exciting to see Face ID on the Mac at this juncture!

And then there's the new Game Mode. While Macs haven't historically been recognised as premier gaming machines, there's good news for the dedicated few who indulge in Mac gaming. Apple claims that Game Mode enhances game performance by allocating more CPU and GPU resources and optimising the responsiveness of wireless gaming accessories. Other noteworthy updates include search filters for iMessage, user profiles in Safari, support for web apps that can be added to your dock, and more.

To download Sonoma, simply click on the Apple logo in the top right corner of your screen and follow this path: System Settings > General > Software Update. You might find a message in the System Settings sidebar, streamlining the process further. And, just a friendly reminder, it's best to initiate this update outside of your working hours to avoid any potential disruptions.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15's USB-C port will be able to charge Apple Watch and AirPods

Chandrayaan-3: No signals from Vikram lander and Pragyan rover; efforts to establish contact continue