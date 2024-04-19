Apple iPhone 17 Plus to reportedly have a smaller screen than the current 6.7-inch

Speculations abound regarding the anticipated iPhone 17 Plus, with industry insiders suggesting a departure from the established screen dimensions seen in its predecessors. Renowned analyst Ross Young, of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has hinted at significant changes in the pipeline for Apple's flagship smartphone range.

While the iPhone 15 Plus and its successor, the iPhone 16 Plus, maintained a consistent 6.7" screen size akin to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Young's latest insights hint at a shake-up in Apple's design strategy. According to Young, the iPhone 17 Plus is poised to buck the trend by adopting a smaller screen compared to its immediate predecessors.

Though specifics regarding the exact screen dimensions remain elusive, Young suggests that the iPhone 17 Plus will position itself between the standard iPhone 17 and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max. The absence of precise measurements leaves room for conjecture, especially with the possibility of the iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen expanding to 6.9".

Acknowledging the preliminary stage of the iPhone 17 family's development, industry experts urge caution in interpreting these rumours as concrete plans. While Young's track record lends credence to the speculation, the lack of definitive size information prompts a reserved approach.

Nevertheless, if these rumours materialise, Apple could leverage varying screen sizes to distinguish its smartphone offerings further.