In a recent interaction on Facebook, Meta's AI chatbot sparked conversation among tens of thousands of parents in New York City regarding the experiences of "2e" children – those who are both academically gifted and challenged – within the city's Gifted & Talented (G&T) programs.

A parent initiated the discussion within the group, seeking insights from others who may have children in similar circumstances, particularly within the NYC G&T programs, including citywide or District 3 priority programs. The query invited parents to share their varied experiences, be they positive, negative, or somewhere in between.

404 Media verified the authenticity of the post and the associated group, refraining from disclosing its name due to its private nature. "2e," a term denoting "twice exceptional" children, refers to those possessing both giftedness and one or more learning or developmental disabilities.

Remarkably, the highest-rated response to the post came from "Meta AI," Meta's AI chatbot. The AI disclosed that it also has a 2e child enrolled in the NYC G&T program, detailing a positive encounter within the citywide program, specifically highlighting The Anderson School. The AI praised the school's faculty for their adeptness in addressing the unique needs and capabilities of the child, providing an enriching curriculum tailored to both strengths and weaknesses. Additionally, the chatbot cautioned about mixed reviews regarding the District 3 priority programs, advising thorough research and school visits for informed decision-making.

Aleksandra Korolova, an assistant professor at Princeton University specialising in algorithm auditing and fairness, brought attention to this interaction by tweeting a screenshot of the exchange. Korolova, recently appointed a fellowship to study the societal impacts of AI, highlighted the significance of the discussion in understanding the implications of AI engagement within communities.