Apple reportedly developing Apple Watch and AirPods with camera and Apple Intelligence

Apple is exploring the integration of cameras into its Apple Watch lineup to enhance AI-powered Visual Intelligence features, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The move signifies Apple’s push towards AI-focused wearables, with the company aiming to shift reliance from third-party AI models like ChatGPT and Google Search to its own in-house technology.

AI-Powered Visual Intelligence on Apple Watch

Gurman reports that Apple plans to introduce camera-equipped Apple Watches by 2027, marking a major expansion of its AI capabilities beyond smartphones. Visual Intelligence, which debuted with the iPhone 16 series, allows devices to interact with the real world, similar to Google Lens. The AI-powered feature can scan objects, identify text, and provide contextual information, such as restaurant details or event flyer data.

The company’s AI ambitions are not limited to the Apple Watch. Gurman also highlighted that Apple is experimenting with AirPods equipped with cameras to further integrate Visual Intelligence into its wearable ecosystem.

Camera Placement and Model Variations

Apple is considering different camera placements across its watch lineup. The standard Apple Watch is expected to feature a display-embedded camera, potentially using a cutout or under-display technology. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra may house its camera module on the side, near the digital crown and power button, where additional space is available. This placement would enable users to effortlessly point their wrists to capture images or scan objects in their surroundings.

Apple’s In-House AI Push

Currently, Apple’s Visual Intelligence relies on AI models from external providers. However, Gurman notes that by the time the new AI-powered wearables launch, Apple aims to transition to its own proprietary AI models. Mike Rockwell, who previously led the Vision Pro headset development, is expected to spearhead this initiative while continuing to work on visionOS.

Timeline and Future Expectations

The camera-equipped Apple Watch is unlikely to arrive before 2027, aligning with Apple’s broader AI strategy. Gurman points out that this timeline is also contingent on Apple’s AI team, which has recently undergone leadership changes. Rockwell’s team is also responsible for advancing Apple’s delayed Siri LLM upgrade, another crucial AI feature expected to debut alongside these new devices.

Apple’s foray into AI-driven wearables places it in direct competition with companies like Meta, which has already introduced smart glasses with AI-powered features. If successful, Apple’s move could redefine the capabilities of smartwatches, transforming them into powerful AI assistants that provide real-time contextual insights to users.