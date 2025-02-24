Apple reportedly developing foldable iPhone with display that 'unfolds like iPad'

Apple may be gearing up to enter the foldable smartphone market, potentially rivalling industry leaders such as Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei, according to multiple reports. A recent leak on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, has revealed key details about the inner and outer displays of Apple’s rumoured book-style foldable iPhone, which could feature an unprecedented screen ratio.

While Apple has not officially confirmed any plans for a foldable iPhone, the company has been granted several patents related to foldable display technology, suggesting that development is underway.

According to Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster on Weibo, Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 5.49-inch external cover display, similar to the first-generation Oppo Find N. The leak claims that the device will have a shorter, thicker form factor compared to competitors, making it more compact when folded.

On the inside, the foldable iPhone could boast a 7.74-inch primary display, which reportedly “unfolds like an iPad”, offering a tablet-like experience. The tipster also mentions an unprecedented aspect ratio, suggesting that Apple is developing a unique screen configuration different from existing foldable smartphones.

If the leaked specifications prove accurate, Apple’s foldable iPhone could be positioned as a hybrid device, offering the functionality of both a smartphone and a tablet. This would place it in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, Oppo’s Find N lineup, and Huawei’s Mate X series—all of which follow a book-style foldable design.

While Apple has not officially commented on its foldable smartphone plans, industry speculation suggests:

• A foldable iPhone could launch as early as 2026

• A foldable iPad and MacBook may follow in 2027

• Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple is also exploring a foldable iPad-like device without a visible crease, which could debut in 2028

Additionally, reports indicate that Apple has secured an ultra-thin glass supplier, possibly hinting at the development of a next-generation foldable display for its upcoming devices.