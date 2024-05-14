Apple reportedly getting ready to sell Vision Pro outside US; is India on the list?

Apple is gearing up to introduce its much-anticipated Vision Pro headset outside the United States for the first time, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. The international debut of the $3,499 mixed reality device is anticipated to kick off shortly after Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for early next month.

Related Articles

According to Gurman's insights shared on Monday, Apple has mobilised "hundreds of employees from its international stores" to its Cupertino, California headquarters for training sessions on demonstrating the device. These training sessions commenced last week and are expected to span up to four days, as per sources cited by Gurman.

Notably, the training cohort includes Apple staff from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China. However, Apple has kept mum about the specific launch locations for the Vision Pro, despite earlier commitments from CEO Tim Cook hinting at a 2024 arrival in China. Although previous speculations hinted at prioritising the UK and Canada for launch, concrete details remain elusive. India, too, appears absent from the current rollout plans.

Nonetheless, this launch signifies the first opportunity for overseas consumers to access the Vision Pro through official channels, potentially providing a significant sales boost for the device. While Apple has not disclosed sales figures for the Vision Pro, Bloomberg's report indicates sluggish sales in some US stores, with only a handful of units moving weekly. Additionally, resellers in regions like Hong Kong are reportedly offering the device below its retail price.

Challenges such as a limited app ecosystem and the high price point have somewhat hampered the mainstream appeal of the Vision Pro. However, markets like China and Japan, where virtual reality technology enjoys a broader acceptance, could offer more promising prospects for the device.

The ongoing employee training mirrors the preparatory sessions undertaken by US-based Apple staff ahead of the domestic launch, suggesting that international customers may also encounter a similar 20-minute product pitch upon requesting a demonstration. It remains unclear whether overseas customers will need to schedule demo appointments, especially considering a reported decline in bookings in the US, according to multiple media reports.

Apple Vision Pro boasts an infinite canvas for apps, transcending traditional display limitations, and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface driven by natural inputs—eyes, hands, and voice. Powered by visionOS, a spatial operating system, Vision Pro offers users an immersive interaction with digital content, making it feel physically present. The device features a breakthrough design with an ultra-high-resolution display system spanning 23 million pixels across two displays, all powered by custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip configuration.

The Vision Pro features a compact design crafted from advanced materials, offering a tailored fit and unparalleled mobility. The device integrates a singular piece of three-dimensionally formed glass with a custom aluminium alloy frame, delivering both durability and aesthetic appeal. It also boasts a ultra-high-resolution display system, Spatial Audio, and a high-performance eye-tracking system powered by custom Apple silicon in a dual-chip design, ensuring unparalleled compute performance in a compact wearable form factor.