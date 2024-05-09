Tim Cook wore a custom pair of Nike sneakers ‘made on iPad’ at Apple event

During his presentation detailing the latest innovations in the iPad lineup, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a subtle fashion statement by sporting a pair of custom-made sneakers.

In a nod to Apple's tradition of collaborations, Cook donned Nike Air Max 1 ’86s, specially crafted to complement the unveiling of the revamped iPad Pro featuring the M4 chip and the new Apple Pencil Pro.

Related Articles

The bespoke shoes showcased an off-white mesh body and sole, with distinctive soft “wave” patterns adorning the mudguard and toe, alongside a rainbow-speckled design. Notably, decorative stitching surrounding the iconic Swoosh and on the heel mirrored the aesthetics of the Apple Pencil Pro, resembling the lines of a sketch.

Further integrating Apple's signature touch, the Swoosh logo was also featured on the tongue of the ’86s, alongside the handwritten inscription "Made on iPad."

While the sneakers certainly catch the eye, they're not available for purchase. Unless, of course, you can persuade Cook to part with his pair.

Cook actually has a significant connection with Nike besides wearing their sneakers. In 2016, he was appointed as the lead independent director of Nike’s board of directors.