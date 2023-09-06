scorecardresearch
Apple reportedly working on an ultra-affordable laptop, could launch new MacBook in 2024

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up for its upcoming iPhone 15 series launch event scheduled for September 12

SUMMARY
  • Apple is reportedly working on a cost-effective MacBook series
  • It is rumoured that the budget MacBook may feature a metal casing made from alternative materials
  • Consumers can anticipate the debut of the new Apple MacBook in the second half of 2024

It appears that Apple is considering entering the highly competitive market for budget-friendly laptops, aiming to accommodate individuals who desire an Apple MacBook but find it out of reach due to its premium pricing. 

According to a recent report from DigiTimes, Apple is reportedly working on a cost-effective MacBook series, with the intention of challenging the popular, budget-friendly Chromebook models in the education sector. The cited source said that Apple intends to distinguish its budget MacBook series from the existing MacBook Air and Pro lines. It is rumoured that the budget MacBook may feature a metal casing made from "alternative materials." Furthermore, cost-effective mechanical components are expected to be utilised to maintain competitive pricing.

This decision to launch a new MacBook series appears to be driven by market trends and competition. Chromebooks have gained substantial traction in the education sector, with shipments increasing from 13.9 million units in 2019 to 33.5 million units in 2021, according to DigiTimes Research. The affordability and suitability of Google's Chromebooks for educational purposes have contributed to their popularity, especially during and after the global pandemic.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

According to the report, consumers can anticipate the debut of the new Apple MacBook in the second half of 2024. If this holds true, it suggests that Apple might unveil it at its WWDC 2024 event in June, although this has not been officially confirmed. Additionally, it's worth noting that the launch timeline could potentially change next year.

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up for its upcoming iPhone 15 series launch event scheduled for September 12. There are widespread rumours of a significant price increase, potentially limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models, as leaked information suggests that the standard and Plus models may have prices similar to those of the iPhone 14 series.

Published on: Sep 06, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
