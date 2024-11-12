Apple rolls out iOS 18.2 Beta 3; see all features and updates around Apple Intelligence, Find My and more

Apple has just released iOS 18.2 beta 3 to developer beta testers, continuing to polish the upcoming update ahead of its expected public release in December. Packed with fresh Apple Intelligence tools and enhanced functionality across various apps, this latest version builds on the groundwork set by previous betas.

What’s New in iOS 18.2?

This update, available to iPhones capable of running iOS 18, introduces an array of intelligent features, although some are exclusive to the latest devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models. In addition to the mobile update, Apple has rolled out new betas for watchOS 11.2 and tvOS 18.2, bringing consistency across its ecosystem.

iOS 18.2 beta 3 arrives with build number 22C5131e, and public beta testers can expect a new release shortly.

Key Features in iOS 18.2 Beta 3

1. Enhanced Apple Intelligence Tools

The second wave of Apple Intelligence functions is here, including:

• Image Playground: Users can create visuals instantly by typing prompts, offering both Animation and Illustration styles.

• Genmoji: Generate custom emojis from text descriptions, adding personalisation to your messages.

• ChatGPT Access in Siri: A seamless ChatGPT integration now lets Siri respond with detailed information on various topics.

• Writing Tools - “Compose” Button: A dedicated “Compose” button for text creation on chosen topics, plus an option to “describe your change” for specific edits.

2. Visual Intelligence

Leveraging the iPhone 16’s advanced camera control, Visual Intelligence adds on-the-go insights into objects in the environment, enhancing real-world interaction and learning.

3. Image Wand in Notes

Apple’s new “Image Wand” feature lets users transform rough sketches into polished images and use context from notes to create relevant illustrations.

4. Organised Mail Experience

The revamped Mail app introduces smarter sorting with categories like Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions, streamlining inbox management.

5. Improved Find My App

A new feature in Find My allows users to share the location of a lost AirTag with others, increasing the chances of recovering misplaced items.

A Broader Apple Update

In addition to iOS 18.2, Apple has released updates across its platform family, bringing watchOS 11.2 and tvOS 18.2 betas to developers. These updates are designed to align the user experience across Apple’s ecosystem, maximising integration with the latest iOS enhancements.

As iOS 18.2 heads for its official release in December, developer beta users can expect continued refinements and, potentially, more features to round out Apple’s latest vision for device intelligence and usability.