Apple rolls out iOS 26.1 update adding new Liquid Glass transparency option and other key features

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.1, introducing a new transparency toggle for its Liquid Glass interface. The feature aims to address legibility complaints that surfaced after iOS 26 launched, allowing users to adjust the transparency of navigation elements such as buttons and tabs.

As previewed in the iOS 26.1 beta, users can now choose between two visual options for Liquid Glass. One retains the original translucent design, while the new option adds a frosted effect that increases opacity and improves contrast, making text and icons easier to read.

The update also includes a number of feature enhancements across Apple’s ecosystem.

Full list of updates in iOS 26.1:

• Liquid Glass setting now offers a choice between the default clear design or a new tinted version that increases opacity in apps and on the Lock Screen.

• Live Translation with AirPods now supports Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean and Italian.

• Apple Music MiniPlayer adds a swipe gesture for skipping tracks.

• Apple Music AutoMix now works over AirPlay.

• Gain control added for external USB microphones when recording with local capture.

• Local capture files can now be saved to a specified location.

• Manual workout logging introduced directly within the Fitness app.

• New Camera setting to disable Lock Screen swipe-to-camera access.

• Improved FaceTime audio performance in low-bandwidth situations.

• Communication Safety and web filters for blocking adult content are now automatically enabled for existing child accounts aged 13–17 (with regional variations).

Alongside the iOS update, Apple has also released iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, watchOS 26.1, visionOS 26.1, and tvOS 26.1, ensuring consistency across all platforms.