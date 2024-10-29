Apple rolls out its first-ever AI update with new features for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks; details here

Apple has introduced its latest software update, iOS 18.1, featuring a blend of AI enhancements, camera improvements, and new health and accessibility tools. The standout feature is Apple Intelligence, a suite of smart capabilities using artificial intelligence to enhance typing, searching, and notifications across iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This update is accessible for most Apple devices, from the latest iPhone models to compatible iPads and Macs. Users can look forward to iOS 18.1 and its companion updates, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Apple Intelligence marks Apple’s significant venture into everyday AI, embedding tools and smart suggestions directly within apps. Unlike typical AI applications, Apple’s method does not necessitate opening a specific app—its new features appear in places already in use, such as Messages, Mail, and Photos. This is Apple’s answer to the AI trend, offering intelligent tools that make typing, notifications, and searching more responsive and intuitive without requiring external apps or services.

Among these features, some are designed to make Siri more intelligent and useful in daily activities. Siri’s capability to manage conversational context allows it to follow queries more naturally, even if users change their minds or correct themselves mid-sentence. With AI improvements, Siri now comprehends a wider range of questions and sounds more natural in its responses.

Apple has introduced new writing tools that can rewrite, proofread, and summarise text, aiding users in enhancing messaging and emails without exiting the app. When composing a message or email, users can select from various text suggestions, have their work proofread, or swiftly create a summary with a single tap. These changes aim to streamline tasks, saving users time and enhancing productivity, especially for those on the move.

In the Photos app, Apple Intelligence presents a “Clean Up” feature, allowing users to remove unwanted elements from their pictures—like photobombers or clutter. Users can also search for photos by describing what’s in the image. In the Camera app, Apple now offers a spatial photo and video capture mode, available on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, providing 3D-like photo and video effects. This introduces a new level of immersion to photo and video content.

The Reduce Interruptions Focus mode employs AI to determine which notifications are most relevant, so users only receive important alerts and avoid unnecessary distractions. This new notification summary feature also condenses alerts into an easy-to-read snapshot, facilitating quick updates on key information at a glance.

This update enhances AirPods’ versatility for health and hearing. Users can conduct a hearing test directly from their AirPods, offering clinically validated insights. AirPods Pro 2 now includes Hearing Aid functionality that adjusts sound for users with mild to moderate hearing loss. Additionally, Hearing Protection mode reduces exposure to loud sounds, which is beneficial in noisy environments. These updates align with Apple’s emphasis on accessibility and wellbeing, making their products more inclusive.

Alongside the major features, Apple has made minor adjustments for easier access and use. Control Centre now lets users rearrange connectivity settings, App Store searches now respond to natural language, and the Notes app can transcribe live call recordings. Apple has also resolved some common bugs, such as issues with podcast episodes, video playback quality, and digital car key functionality.

This iOS 18.1 update is being rolled out to all compatible devices, although Apple Intelligence and other specific AI features are currently available only in US English. Users might experience a virtual queue before these AI features become active on their devices, indicating that Apple is still working on making these features more broadly available.

Overall, iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 aim to introduce advanced features without complicating the user experience, maintaining Apple’s commitment to intuitive, user-friendly technology.