Apple’s second generation AirPods Pro expected to launch this fall

Apple’s fall event should see the second-generation AirPods Pro launching alongside the new iPhone 14 series devices. The AirPods Pro has been tipped to feature a new design, offer better audio quality, and possibly also include some health features.

“Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters. Also look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors (and, we hope, a price drop—$550 is absurd for those headphones),” Mark Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter.

Apple has not refreshed or upgraded the AirPods Pro since they were launched in 2019, so the second-generation iteration is a much-awaited one and should be launched soon. Gurman’s information about the new AirPods Pro also aligns with what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted about it as well - about Apple launching the new audio solutions “in the second half of the year”.

There isn’t a whole lot we know about the second-generation AirPods Pro yet, but reports suggest that we might see a more compact design “that sees away with the stem” along with a new charging case. Also, the second-generation AirPods Pro are expected to come with lossless audio support over a new protocol.

Reports also have it that while Apple is not upgrading or releasing a new version of the AirPods Max, we might we see colours being added to the collection. The AirPods Max were launched in 2020 in five colourways - green, silver, pink, sky blue, and space grey. While Gurman said that new colours are being worked on, he has not mentioned when we might actually get to see them.

Apple recently had to hike the prices of all its audio solutions in India thanks to the new import duties that came into effect. It will be interesting to see how the company prices the second-generation AirPods Pro here without making it too expensive for Apple fans to consider.

