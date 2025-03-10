Apple starts hiring people for four new Apple Stores coming soon to India

Apple's retail expansion into India is gearing up for its next phase, as the iPhone-maker is now hiring for people for upcoming Apple Stores in India. Apple CEO Tim Cook had earlier announced that the company would open four new Apple Stores in the country in Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

In a LinkedIn post, John Taffe, an Apple Store "leader" has announced that Apple is now hiring for its upcoming stores. "Apple’s journey in India has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to continue growing in these vibrant cities. To make these new stores a success, we’re looking for passionate and talented individuals to join our team", Taffe wrote on LinkedIn.

The "Jobs at Apple" website now has 20+ profile openings that gone live within March, with almost half of them specific to Apple retail. The roles reside at "various locations" within India.

The first set of Apple Stores opened in India in 2023, with Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai, leading to a massive influx of population, especially during iPhone launch days.

Apple clearly sees India as a very important market, especially after its record-breaking quarter of sales in 2025 in the country. The opening of four new Apple Stores in the country will give buyers better opportunities to get the Apple experience while purchasing their devices, as well as get involved with everything that Apple does at their stores to build community.