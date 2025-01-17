Apple Store app launched in India: Personalised shopping for Apple products and services

Apple has introduced the Apple Store app in India, providing a new, personalised shopping platform for its wide range of innovative products and services. Now available for download on the App Store, the app allows customers across India to explore, customise, and purchase directly from Apple while accessing tailored recommendations to enhance their shopping experience.

“At Apple, our customer is at the centre of everything we do, and we are thrilled to introduce the Apple Store app to reach even more users in India, further deepening our connections,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online. “With the Apple Store app, customers will discover a new and seamless way to shop for all our incredible products, receive personalised support, and really experience the best of Apple.”

The app features multiple tabs designed for discovery and engagement:

• Products Tab: A centralised hub for browsing the latest Apple products, accessories, and services. Customers can learn about Retail programs like Apple Trade-In and explore financing options.

• For You Tab: This offers timely and relevant recommendations while organising saved and favourited items for easy access.

• Go Further Tab: After a purchase, users can connect with Apple Specialists for Personal Setup sessions, receive tips via short videos, or register for Today at Apple sessions at nearby Apple Stores.

The app offers extensive customisation features, allowing customers to personalise their purchases:

• Macs can be upgraded with powerful chips, extra memory, or additional storage.

• Devices like AirPods, iPads, and Apple Pencils can be engraved for free in eight languages, including names, initials, numbers, and emojis.

• Soon, users will be able to schedule digital gift messages to add a personal touch.

The Apple Store app makes product delivery and pickup convenient for Indian customers, ensuring quick access to their purchases. Customers can also locate Apple’s physical stores in India for additional support.

Apple opened its first two stores in India in April 2023, located in Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to expand to Bengaluru, Pune, and other cities in the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions. The launch of the app aligns with Apple’s strategy to deepen its connection with Indian consumers by providing a more localised and personalised shopping experience.