Apple to introduce AI-powered features in next Safari update: Report

Apple is poised to join the AI revolution with its upcoming Safari update, according to a recent report. Set to coincide with the launch of iOS 18, the next iteration of Safari promises to be infused with artificial intelligence, marking a significant leap forward in browsing capabilities.

Central to the update is the introduction of Intelligent Search, a feature harnessing on-device AI to analyse web page content and deliver concise summaries to users. This innovation aims to streamline the browsing experience by identifying key topics and phrases within pages, enhancing comprehension and efficiency.

Citing the ubiquitous influence of AI, particularly ChatGPT, Apple's response seeks to distinguish itself by prioritising user security. By leveraging on-device processing, the tech giant aims to allay concerns surrounding data privacy and ensure a secure browsing environment.

Another notable addition is the Web Eraser function, allowing users to selectively remove elements from web pages, such as ads or images, with ease. Notably, these modifications persist across sessions, offering a personalised browsing experience tailored to individual preferences.

However, scepticism surrounds the necessity of such features, with some likening them to elaborate ad blockers. While acknowledging the existence of pre-existing solutions, Apple's integration of AI capabilities adds a layer of complexity to the debate.

In addition to these enhancements, the new Safari boasts an updated user interface, consolidating various options into a streamlined menu for ease of access. From privacy controls to content blocking options, the revamped interface promises a more intuitive browsing experience.

Looking ahead, Apple plans to further enhance Safari's capabilities with a "much more powerful visual search feature" in the following year. This feature aims to empower users by providing information on consumer products through image recognition technology, reminiscent of Siri's Visual Lookup functionality.