Apple to introduce MacBook-like keyboard and a major price hike for upcoming iPad: Report

Apple is expected to launch its upcoming iPad with major upgrades next year. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this Apple iPad is likely to come with a MacBook-like Magic Keyboard that will give users laptop-like feeling. This keyboard is expected to use an aluminum top case and will have a bigger trackpad.

Notably, the current keyboard of the iPad is prone to bending and tearing over time. The Magic Keyboard will offer structural rigidity and a premium feel. As per the report, the external layer of the keyboard is expected to come with a rubber finish to offer better grip, just like the current models.

Even though Apple is using different materials, the weight of the device is expected to remain the same as the present models. However, the new metal is costly, which might lead to a substantial price hike.

The rumoured Apple iPad is also expected to get a performance upgrade. It was reported that this iPad might be powered by the Apple Silicon M3 chipset and feature an OLED display with enhanced contrast and colour reproduction. It might come with slimmer bezels this time around. It is expected to be lighter in weight and is likely to be available in new colour variants. The iPad is also expected to come with Type-C port for charging, just like the upcoming iPhone 15.

Apple iPhone launch event

For the unversed, Apple is set to host its “Wonderlust” event on September 12. This year’s iPhone lineup is expected to include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This year’s iPhone models are expected to come with Type-C port for the first time. They are expected to ditch the signature lightning port for charging.

In addition to the iPhone 15 models, Apple is also expected to launch its all-new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in India at the event.

Also Read:

OpenAI warns teachers that ChatGPT cannot detect AI-generated content, but offers tricks to identify copied answers

Apple iPhone 15, Honor 90, Galaxy S23 FE, Google Pixel 8 and more: Top upcoming smartphone launches of September 2023