OpenAI warns teachers that ChatGPT cannot detect AI-generated content, but offers tricks to identify copied answers

OpenAI has clearly informed teachers that no tool including ChatGPT is capable of detecting if the content is AI-generated or not. In an educator-specific FAQ section, OpenAI stated that there are tools made to detect if the content is AI-generated or human-generated, but they are not fully reliable. The teachers are made aware of this since many students tend to write their assignments and homework using these tools.

As per the company FAQ section, “While some (including OpenAI) have released tools that purport to detect AI-generated content, none of these have proven to reliably distinguish between AI-generated and human-generated content.”

Talking about its own AI chatbot, OpenAI revealed that it has no “knowledge” of what content could be AI-generated. It has clarified that even if you ask the chatbot about it by using different prompts, these responses will be random and will “have no basis in fact”.

It further elaborated that when they tried to train their AI tools to detect AI-generated content, it sometimes labeled content like Shakespeare and the Declaration of Independence as AI-generated. In addition to this, OpenAI stated, “Even if these tools could accurately identify AI-generated content (which they cannot yet), students can make small edits to evade detection.”

How to Detect Copied Assignments?

To combat this issue, OpenAI has released a few guidelines that educators can follow. To find out if the students have copied their assignment from ChatGPT, OpenAI suggests that educators can ask unique questions related to the content and see the relevance of the answer obtained and how well they understood the assignment. They still need to double-check and consider potential biases in that information.

It further stated, “Sharing interactions with the model ensures that students are held accountable for the way they use AI in their work. Educators can verify that students are engaging with the tool responsibly and meaningfully, rather than simply copying answers.”

Notably, as per the OpenAI guidelines, users must be at least 13 years old to use ChatGPT. Users in the age bracket of 13–18 years are required to have parental or guardian permission to use ChatGPT.

Also Read:

Twitter turnaround: From audio-video calls to X Premium, major changes Elon Musk made in X so far

Google Search gets generative AI in India: How to enable it and use in English and Hindi

Apple Wonderlust Event: From iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro to Apple Watch Series 9, what to expect